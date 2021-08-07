Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Americold Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.340-$1.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.40 EPS.

Shares of COLD traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,450,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

