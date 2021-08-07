Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 83,911 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,911 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $3,583.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,376.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $97.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

