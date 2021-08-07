Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,076,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $8,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $17.50 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.85.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

