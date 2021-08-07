Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.74% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

