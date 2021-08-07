Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Kaspick LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $265.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

