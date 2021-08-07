Ameris Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

