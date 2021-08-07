AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $162.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

NYSE ABC opened at $120.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,111,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

