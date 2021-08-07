AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.15-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.04. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-$9.300 EPS.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.64. 1,116,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,073. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

