AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.15-9.30 EPS.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.