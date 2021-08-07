AMLT (AMLT) Price Hits $0.0335 on Major Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and $128,690.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.79 or 0.00864573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00041192 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.