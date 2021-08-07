AMO Coin (AMO) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $52.86 million and $2.19 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 81.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00056506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.74 or 0.00886891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00100813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041372 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

