Amon Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $2,633.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00855717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00100156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00040974 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.