AmonD (AMON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,480.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $12,480.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00142115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00155596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,679.55 or 0.99516926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00804054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

