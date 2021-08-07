Ampleforth Trading Up 21.7% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $150.52 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00055706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.04 or 0.00867307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00042438 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 185,707,467 coins and its circulating supply is 134,937,115 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.