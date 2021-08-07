Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of AMRS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 44.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 42.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 69,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

