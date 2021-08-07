Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce sales of $147.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $149.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $583.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

CMTL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,530. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

