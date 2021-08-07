Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.53. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.51. 583,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,210. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.