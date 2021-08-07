Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.53. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $7.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.77.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.51. 583,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,210. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,796. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

