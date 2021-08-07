Analysts Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,797 shares of company stock worth $1,101,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

