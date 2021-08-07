Analysts Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.10 Million

Brokerages expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to announce sales of $12.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. KemPharm reported sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.61 million to $28.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

In related news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,225 shares of company stock valued at $88,036. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $334.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.32. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.