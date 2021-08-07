Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 434,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

