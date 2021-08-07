Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 434,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.