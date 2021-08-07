Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.57 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.55. 1,391,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

