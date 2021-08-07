Analysts Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Altimmune reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $393.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

