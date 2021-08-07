Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report $320,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

AUTL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,692. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

