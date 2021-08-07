Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%.

BMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

BMRC traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.15. 588,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.