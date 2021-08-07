Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.79. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,272. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 59.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

