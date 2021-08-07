Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.