Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $659.23 Million

Analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce $659.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $677.00 million and the lowest is $642.90 million. ITT posted sales of $591.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.75. 468,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.86. ITT has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

