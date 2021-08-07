Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post sales of $16.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.45 billion and the highest is $16.52 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $14.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $65.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.24 billion to $65.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.65 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

NYSE RTX opened at $87.58 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,884,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

