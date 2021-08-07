Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report sales of $799.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $773.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $825.30 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $918.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,554 shares of company stock worth $11,428,402 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 302.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 41.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI opened at $63.92 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

