Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $338.10

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.10.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $338.25 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $175.89 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.99.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
