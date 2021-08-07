Analysts Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $338.10

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after buying an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after buying an additional 35,914 shares during the period.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $338.25 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $175.89 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

