Analysts Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) PT at C$5.22

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.16.

CMMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.52. 456,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,095. The stock has a market capitalization of C$738.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,099,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. Insiders sold a total of 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007 over the last 90 days.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

