Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $80.13

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.38.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
LYV traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,039. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
