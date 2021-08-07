Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $80.13

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LYV traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,039. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

