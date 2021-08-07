Analysts Set Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Target Price at $58.00

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

SFFYF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SFFYF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.47. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653. Signify has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

