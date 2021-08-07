Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $1,094.13

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,094.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $656.72. The stock had a trading volume of 375,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,623. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $934.24. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $653.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.