Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,917,364. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

