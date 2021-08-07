Andrew D’amico Sells 5,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $592,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00.

Vicor stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

