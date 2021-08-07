Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on shares of Anglo American and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

