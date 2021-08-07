Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Anthem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Anthem by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $379.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

