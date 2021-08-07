Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

TSE:ATE opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.15, a quick ratio of 19.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$72.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$7.52.

In other news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,026,207.18. Insiders have bought 10,600 shares of company stock worth $37,972 in the last ninety days.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.