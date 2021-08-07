Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATE. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE:ATE opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$72.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 21.15 and a quick ratio of 19.94. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$7.52.

In related news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,026,207.18. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $37,972.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

