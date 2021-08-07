Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NYSE:APO opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock valued at $109,664,187. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.