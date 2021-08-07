Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.35.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 17,267.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

