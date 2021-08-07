Apria (NYSE:APR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. started coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of APR opened at $32.18 on Friday. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Equities analysts predict that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.