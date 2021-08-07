Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price upped by Barclays from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.67.

NYSE:APTV traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $163.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,598. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

