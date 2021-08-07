Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $165.72, but opened at $158.00. Aptiv shares last traded at $159.43, with a volume of 11,268 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.87. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.