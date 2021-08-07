Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Toro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

TTC stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.71.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

