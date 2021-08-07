Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.86 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

