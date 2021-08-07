Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $20,523,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after buying an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after buying an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $88.05.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

