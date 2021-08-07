Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

