AQR Capital Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $49.87 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

